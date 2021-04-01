National Burrito Day falls on the first Thursday in April which happens to be April 1 this year. But these deals are no April Fool’s Day joke.
Moe’s Southwest Grill is giving away $5 burritos all day on April 1. No special coupon or code is required. You can order any customized or Moe’s style burrito in-store or on Moe’s mobile app.
Del Taco is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on April first to their “Raving Fan eClub” members. Sign up for the fan club by downloading the app. As a member, you will be to access the BOGO burrito sale as well as other Del Taco offers.
Get a free taco by signing up for Taco Bell rewards via their app. Just download the app and set up an account to redeem your free taco.
Chipotle Mexican Grill has announced it will give away $100,000 in free burritos and $100,000 in Bitcoin to celebrate National Burrito Day through an online competition. The restaurant chain is teaming up with Stefan Thomas, CEO and founder of Coil, who lost the login to his hard drive containing $387,000 worth of Bitcoin. Chipotle is encouraging fans to carry out a mock “chiptocurrency” rescue mission and crack the code on its digital wallet. The challenge opens April 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET and closes at 9:00 p.m. ET. Go to burritosorbitcoin.com. Each player will have ten tries to guess the proper six-digit passcode. Depending on how well you do, you could be $25,000 richer in Bitcoin or, more likely, get some free food.
