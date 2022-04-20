Grills are firing up all across the country and the savory aroma of smoky foods are wafting through neighborhoods far and wide. Burgers a staple of grilling season, and grillmasters have a lot of leeway when it comes to what goes into their creations.
Even though beef is often the meat of choice when making burgers, any ground meat can be used in its place. In fact, leaner meats, such as lamb, pork or chicken, may help people stay the course as they try to eat healthy.
This recipe for “Chicken Burgers with Kiwi Salsa” from “125 Best Chicken Recipes” (Robert Rose), by Rose Murray is sure to please. To add even more variety in recipes, choose kaiser rolls, focaccia bread or pretzel rolls instead of plain hamburger buns.
Chicken Burgers with Kiwi Salsa
Serves 6
1 egg
1¼ pounds ground chicken
1⁄3 cup dry bread crumbs
3 tablespoons milk or cream
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄4 pepper
6 toasted hamburger buns
1. In a bowl, beat the egg; mix in the chicken, bread crumbs, milk, salt and pepper. Form into six patties, about 3⁄4-inch thick.
2. Place on grill and cook, turning once, for 10 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink inside. Place in buns; spoon on kiwi salsa (recipe follows).
Kiwi Salsa
Makes 1½ cups
2 kiwi fruit, peeled and diced
1⁄2 cup diced red onions
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 teaspoons packed brown sugar
1⁄2 teaspoon dried oregano
In a small bowl, stir together the kiwi fruit, onions, lime juice, sugar and oregano.
