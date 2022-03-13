Baked bread to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Low temperatures from the mid 20s to lower 30s.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Midnight tonight through 10AM Monday.
* IMPACTS...Due to early budding and growth, frost and freeze
conditions could severely damage or kill crops and tender
vegetation.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several counties in far northeast Georgia
were excluded from this Warning because our local Frost/Freeze
program (for the higher elevations of northeast Georgia) does
not begin until mid April. Also, the low temperatures expected
for tonight across those areas is closer to normal for this time
of year (compared to last night).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
(Culinary.net) From hearty stews to minty pies, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are all about enjoying the flavors of the holiday. Whether you’re cooking up a full meal or simply serving appetizers, this Irish Potato Bread makes for a simple, tasty snack to feed your crowd.
3¼ cups all-purpose flour, plus additional for dusting and kneading
1½ tablespoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
Heat oven to 375 F.
Peel potatoes. Slice one potato and boil in saucepan 15 minutes, or until tender. Remove potato from saucepan into large bowl. Mash potato then set aside.
Grate second potato onto cloth. Wring potato in cloth to remove excess water. Add grated potato to mashed potato in large bowl. Add egg, egg white, oil, milk, onion, caraway seeds, 3 1/4 cups flour, baking powder and salt. Stir with wooden spoon until mixture is soft and sticky.
Turn dough onto floured surface. Adding flour as needed, knead dough to form 8-inch round shape with slight dome. Place dough onto baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cut large “X” on top of dough about 1/2 inch deep.
Bake 55 minutes until golden brown. Cool on wire rack 1 hour before serving.
