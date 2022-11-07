 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bacon makes pumpkin pie even better

  • Updated

Pumpkin pie is a fall favorite, but it’s also a perfect pie to serve throughout the holiday season.

There are many different pumpkin pie recipes, even though it’s difficult to improve on pumpkin pie which is known for its creamy consistency and warm spices. But pumpkin pie can be even more delicious with the addition of an extra-special ingredient: bacon.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred