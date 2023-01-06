PC231623.jpg
Metro Creative

A typical pantry contains a host of staples, including oatmeal. Oats long have been portrayed as simple comfort food that can feed a crowd for less. But there’s nothing simple about the recipes that can be created when oats are in the mix.

Oats are packed with nutrition, and even in their various formulations sold at the store, such as rolled or steel cut, they are minimally processed and almost always in whole grain form. Oats are notable for their ability to lower bad cholesterol and control blood pressure. They contain beta-glucan, which is a soluble ﬁber not found in most other grains. It has been shown to suppress appetite and help promote gut health. In addition, oats have anti-inflammatory and anti-itching properties, which explains why oatmeal baths are popular for various skin conditions.