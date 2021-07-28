Add a little sweetness with this recipe for Apple Cake to any occasion

...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday July 29...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday July 29.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be
unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
(Culinary.net) It’s almost impossible to beat the combination of sweet fruit and decadent desserts. This delicious recipe for Apple Cake highlights the crisp fruit but also the cinnamon sugar-flavored pastry. It’s luscious but doesn’t overdo it on the sweet meter with just the right mix of flavors.
The cake is baked with the apples inside as the middle layer, which creates a moist, finished product. The apples are gooey, baked in a cinnamon sugar coating, making them a sweet and light complement to the perfectly baked cake.
Start by mixing the apples with cinnamon and, of course, sugar. Set the mixture aside. Now it’s time for cake. First, mix all the dry ingredients together then mix in the wet ingredients.
The secret to this cake is creating layers that will hold up. Pour half of the batter into a round springform pan first then add apple mixture and top it all with the rest of the cake batter.
Finally, for a little extra sweetness, sprinkle 1 tablespoon of sugar over the top of the cake before baking.
Once baked, this cake can be drizzled with icing (if you’d like) to make it an even more delightful treat to satisfy any sweet tooth.
This cake is perfect for any get-together, families looking for an after-dinner indulgence or anyone who just loves fruity desserts. It’s delectable enough for fancy occasions, but also simple enough to make at home for just a couple.
With fluffy cake layers and a soft apple center, this cake does it all. Not to mention the drip of icing at the end that all but guarantees everyone will be asking for seconds.
