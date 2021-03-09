St. Patrick’s Day is an opportunity for the world to celebrate Ireland’s patron saint and Irish culture with family, friends, food, and fun. Many St. Patrick’s Day traditions have been passed down through generations. This includes various foods and recipes that are native to Ireland that have spread around the globe thanks to the vast Irish diaspora.
When dishing up new traditions at home, try this recipe for “Traditional Irish Colcannon” courtesy of Kerrygold, producers of Irish butters and cheeses. Colcannon is a mashed potato recipe made even more savory with the inclusion of cabbage and other ingredients. Serve with corned beef, Irish bacon or Irish stew.
Traditional Irish Colcannon
Serves 8
- 2 pounds red potatoes, cut into large chunks
- 3⁄4 cup milk
- 3⁄4 teaspoon salt
- 6 tablespoons Kerrygold Salted Butter, plus additional melted butter, if desired
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 6 cups finely shredded green cabbage (or one 10-ounce package)
- 1 cup (about 4 ounces) shredded Kerrygold Dubliner® Cheese or Blarney Castle Dubliner® Cheese
- Freshly ground pepper to taste
Cook potatoes in boiling water about 20 minutes or until very tender; drain well and mash with skins on, adding milk and salt.
While potatoes are cooking, melt butter in a large skillet.
Add onion; cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until very soft.
Add cabbage; cook and stir for 5 minutes more or until very soft.
Stir cabbage mixture and Kerrygold cheese into hot potatoes and season with pepper.
Mound onto serving plates and make a well in the center of each. Pour a little melted butter into each well, if desired. Garnish to taste.
