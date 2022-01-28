A secret ingredient for winter wellness

 Skip to main content

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005,
006, 007, 008, 009, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 019, 020,
021, 022, 023, 024, 025, 027, 030, 031, 032, 033, 034, 035,
036, 037, 038, 039, 041, 042, 043, 044, 045, 046, 047, 048,
049, 050, 051, 052, 053, 054, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 060,
061, 062, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 072, 073, 074, 075,
076, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 098, 102, 103, 104, 105,
106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 113.

* WIND...Northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests.

A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the
development of critical fire weather conditions in 12 to
96 hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.

Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch.

&&

Weather Alert

...VERY COLD AND BLUSTERY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND
SATURDAY MORNING...

A strong cold front will bring extremely cold temperatures to
north and central Georgia tonight and Saturday. With temperatures
falling to 15 to 30 degrees and northwest winds gusting up to 30
mph, wind chill values will plummet into the single digits across
north Georgia and into the teens across middle Georgia.
Temperatures will moderate into the 30s and low 40s and winds
will diminish by Saturday afternoon.

Use caution and dress appropriately if you will be outdoors
tonight and Saturday morning. Prolonged exposure may lead to
frostbite or hypothermia.

A secret ingredient for winter wellness

Support your immune system with 100% orange juice

  • 0

(Family Features) While winter rushes in with brisk breezes and chilly temperatures, staying indoors to avoid the weather shouldn't mean forgoing healthy habits. One step toward wellness is maintaining nutritional value in meals from morning to night, even when comfort foods call your name.

As a key source of nutrients that supports a healthy lifestyle year-round, especially during cold and flu season, one 8-ounce serving of Florida Orange Juice provides more than 100% of your daily value of vitamin C and is a good source of potassium, folate and thiamin. Fortified juice also contains 15% of the daily value of vitamin D, which plays an important role in regulating immune response and helps cells fight off bacteria and viruses that enter the body.

Additionally, 100% orange juice is virtually the only dietary source of a unique, powerful phytonutrient (naturally occurring plant compound) called hesperidin, which may also help support a healthy immune system. According to the USDA, the flavonoid hesperidin is highly concentrated in citrus and rarely found in other foods.

"Maintaining a well-balanced diet is one way to help support your immune system in the colder months," said Dr. Rosa Walsh, scientific research director at the Florida Department of Citrus. "For example, 100% orange juice contains vitamin C, vitamin D (in fortified juice) and phytonutrients like flavonoids and colorful carotenoids, making it a nutritional powerhouse."

This Orange Honey Glazed Carrots recipe offers a warming yet nutritional, naturally sweet way to incorporate orange juice into your winter menu. Orange juice is also a go-to ingredient for popular non-alcoholic drinks like this Orange Juice Mint Mocktail, a perfect pairing for winter meals.

Visit floridajuice.com to find more recipes for winter wellness.

Orange Honey Glazed Carrots

Orange Honey Glazed Carrots

Orange Honey Glazed Carrots
  • 2 cups sliced carrots
  • 1/4 cup Florida Orange Juice
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
  • fresh parsley, for garnish
  • fresh chives, for garnish

Steam carrots until tender.

In saucepan over medium heat, whisk orange juice, honey, cornstarch, salt and ginger.

Cover, whisking constantly until sauce thickens.

Pour sauce over steamed carrots. Top with parsley and chives.

Orange Juice Mint Mocktail

Orange Juice Mint Mocktail

Orange Juice Mint Mocktail
  • 2 cups Florida Orange Juice
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup water
  • ice cubes
  • 1/2 cup carbonated water
  • 2-3 mint leaves

In pitcher, stir orange juice, lemon juice and water.

Divide mocktail evenly among ice-filled glasses and top with carbonated water.

Garnish with mint leaves.

Source: Florida Department of Citrus

