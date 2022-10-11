 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A foil packet meal for sweet fall simplicity

  • Updated

(Family Features) Fall provides almost endless opportunities to gather friends and family around great food. From tailgates and family events to those precious last outdoor meals before winter sets in, the scenery of autumn is a perfect backdrop for sharing meals together.

Those favorite fall foods are often best when they’re delicious without complications. Taking the guesswork out of cool-weather classics can be as easy as these Sweet Potato Foil Packet Tacos, which are loaded with flavor and can be customized to fit everyone’s taste buds with personalized toppings.

16390_VID_SweetpotatoFoilPacketTacos.jpg

Taking the guesswork out of cool-weather classics can be as easy as these Sweetpotato Foil Packet Tacos, which are loaded with flavor and can be customized to fit everyone’s taste buds with personalized toppings.

#sweetpotato #tacos #foodvideo #recipe #dinner #blackbeans #groundturkey #familymealideas

Full recipe: https://www.culinary.net/videos/item/1196-sweetpotato-foil-packet-tacos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred