One of the busiest areas of any home, the kitchen is often overlooked when it comes time to deep clean.
Here are a few kitchen spring cleaning tips from MarthaStewart.com to help you refresh:
• Door frames: Use disinfecting wipes to clean the tops of door frames and kitchen cabinets that have gathered dust.
• Range hood or fan: Even with a powerful exhaust fan, grease will get airborne, so an effective degreaser is a must.
• Dishwasher: Clean the sides of the door especially around the hinges with a disinfecting multi-surface cleaner. Remove and clean your dishwasher filter — if it’s removable. Replace and then run through a load with a dishwasher cleaning tablet.
• Refrigerator: Remove everything, check expiration dates, wipe everything down including the shelves, drawers (using all-purpose cleaner and you can add some baking soda if there are any stains). Rinse well and then replace each item you removed.
• Microwave: Microwave a mug filled with plain water for two minutes, then wipe away loosened food from the interior with a damp paper towel.
• Oven: For the oven, remove the oven racks and use the self-cleaning function if available. Or you can make a paste of three parts baking soda, one-part water, one part dish soap. Wipe out the interior of the oven with a damp paper towel to remove any loose debris. Apply the paste to the interior of the oven and let sit for 30 minutes. Finish by scrubbing with a heavy duty scrub pad and rinse well with water and a clean microfiber cloth.
• Cabinets, drawers and the pantry: Empty everything out of the cupboards, wipe down the interior and exterior of the space, clean anything that needs to be cleaned that you removed and neatly replace everything in its spot.
