If you are looking to add more flavor to the meats you cook, learning how to marinate gives you the ability to not only try a host of flavor combinations, it also helps make proteins easier to digest. A marinade tenderizes your meat of choice and also helps lock in moisture so your meat won’t dry out.
Here are a few tips to help you prepare your own marinade, according to Ottogrills.com:
1. Basic ingredients: Salt and oil are the two basic ingredients of any marinade. You can also add soy sauce, sugar or honey as additional taste boosters.
2. Salt: Salt is the foundation of any marinade. It makes sure the meat can absorb the marinade, so use it abundantly.
3. Oil: Oil is a must-have for your marinade. Most of the herbs and spices only reveal their aromatic flavors when combined with oil.
4. Soy sauce: Soy sauce is a favorable replacement or addition to salt when you are looking for a more exceptional marinade.
5. Sugar/honey: Sweetness in the form of sugar or honey further intensifies the meat’s flavor and guarantees a beautiful crust on the grill. The best way how to marinate meat with honey is to melt it into your sauce or brush it directly on the meat.
6. Herbs and spices: The higher the concentration of salt in the marinade, the more herbs and spices you need for the meat to absorb their taste.
7. For the meat: Take a fork and prick some holes into the meat before marinating it so that the meat will absorb the sauce more easily. Using a knife can achieve the same goal, especially when you want to marinate bigger steak cuts.
8. Cover the meat in marinade: The meat should be covered evenly with the marinade from all sides. For this purpose, put the marinated meat into a reclosable bag and flip the bag after marinating for half the time needed.
9. Refrigerate: Microorganisms love to proliferate at temperatures between 40-100 degrees. It is recommended to place your marinating meat into the fridge. Place a plate or tray underneath it in case of any leaks — less mess to clean up afterward.
10. Marinate for several hours: The longer you leave the meat in the marinade, the more of the salty seasonings will emanate from your cooked meat.
11. Never use the same marinade twice: The marinade mixes with raw meat juice so you shouldn’t use the same marinade more than once. Make sure to make extra marinade and put some aside to use as a sauce on cooked meat.
