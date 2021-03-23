Cooking eggs might seem like the easiest culinary skill to learn, but for some cooking eggs properly can be intimidating. Eggs are full of healthy protein and amino acids, and can be used in a variety of ways. From scrambled to hard-boiled to fried, here are a few tips and tricks to help you cook eggs, according to Mentalfloss.com.
1. Check the carton's Julian date: Fresh eggs taste better and are easier to work with. Check the Julian date - the three digit number that appears on every carton of eggs packed in the U.S. Numbers range from 001 for Jan. 1 to 365 for Dec. 31, so you want to buy a carton with a number that's as close to the current day as possible.
2. Crack your eggs into a separate bowl: When you crack eggs directly into the pan, you risk getting shell fragments in your eggs.
3. Alternate the pan between heat and no heat: Cook scrambled eggs on medium-low heat and moving the pan back and forth between the stove and off the stove. Alternating the eggs between heat and no heat makes for scrambled eggs that are creamy and rich.
4. Scramble eggs in butter for a light, airy texture: Scrambling eggs in butter instead of oil will make your eggs more light, fluffy and tender.
5. Heat your metal spatula in the oil: If you're using a metal spatula to flip your fried eggs, heat olive oil in the pan and then, before you add any eggs, heat your spatula in the oil. This ensures that your egg won't stick to the spatula, potentially breaking the yolk and messing up your fried eggs.
6. Don't stop stirring: Similar to risotto, scrambled eggs should be stirred continuously, as soon as the eggs go into the pan. Doing so will help to break down the egg curds, giving your eggs a softer and creamier consistency.
7. Heat your serving plate while you cook: Because a cold plate will lower the temperature of your eggs too fast, heat the serving plate in hot water (or in an oven on low heat) while you cook. Doing so ensures that your eggs stay hot while you eat them.
8. Boil for 10 seconds before poaching: After you boil water, poke a small hole in the egg with a pin to release air inside the egg. Then drop the egg in the hot water for 10 seconds, which will greatly help it keep its shape and deter cloudy strands of egg white from forming when you poach it.
9. Use water baths to quickly cool soft boiled eggs: After boiling your eggs for 3 minutes and 30 seconds, put the eggs into ice water so they quickly cool down. Then, put the eggs in a water bath for 35 minutes at 147 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature might seem extremely precise, but the yolks will come out perfectly gooey.
10. Slightly undercook your eggs: Because eggs continue to cook a bit after they're no longer on the stove, turn off the stove (or move the pan away from the burner) just before your scrambled eggs look fully finished.
