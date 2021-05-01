Family-Friendly Ideas for Summer Fun

Weather Alert

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS TOMORROW AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING FOR NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND DRY FUELS... Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the early evening. Winds will be North to East at 4-7 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.