Pro Bull Riders (PBR) is bringing all the action back to the area when the Gwinnett Invitational takes over Infinite Energy Arena Saturday and Sunday March 14 & 15, 2020.
#15 Ezekiel Mitchell
Instagram: @thebluemitchell
Twitter: @cowboyeze
World Finals Appearances: 1
Hometown: Rockdale, Texas
Residence: Baytown, Texas
Height: 6-0
Weight: 155
Born: 5/16/98
Riding Hand: Left
Career Earnings: $152,079.22*
High-Marked Ride: 89.75 points on Stunt Man Ray in Duluth, Georgia, on March 10, 2019
Awards:
2017 Touring Pro Division Champion
For Mitchell’s career stats, click here.
Personal:
Ezekiel “Blue” Mitchell may be the only professional bull rider to have learned the sport on YouTube. Unlike most PBR bull riders, Mitchell didn’t get on any animals as a child; instead, he was exposed to the sport by his father who was an equine dentist. Mitchell would often travel to rodeos with his father, first sparking his intrigue for the sport. Attempting his first bull at the age of 16, Mitchell, now in his early 20s, began by simply watching YouTube videos. He studied top rides, made a drop barrel for practice, and then began entering junior rodeos in Texas. Mitchell’s cousin Ouncie, who also rides bulls, is the only other member of the family involved in western sports. The duo has been traveling together to events and are known to be the life of every bull riding event they attend.
Mitchell competed in junior rodeo before moving onto several amateur bull riding leagues. In high school, he qualified for the 2015 Texas High School Rodeo Association State Finals. He then competed on the college circuit while attending Hill College in Texas and earned an Associate’s Degree in welding. While in college, he competed in bareback riding on the school’s rodeo team. He is a two-time qualifier of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Finals and a two-time Southern Region NIRA Champion.
Determined to ride with the sport’s best on the elite Unleash The Beast, it wasn’t long until Mitchell made his PBR debut, riding at his first Touring Pro Division (TPD) event on March 4 in San Antonio, Texas. His future success was foreshadowed in his debut, going 1-for-2 to finish fourth. From there, his successes multiplied. In 2017, the Texan won the first event of his career at the TPD stop in Fredericksburg, Texas, and was also crowned the season’s Touring Pro Division Champion.
While Mitchell’s winning ways continued in 2018, winning two additional PBR events, it was his 2019 season that established him as an emerging talent to know. He captured his first Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour win in Ontario, California, briefly holding the world No. 1 ranking, and earning a berth to the elite Unleash The Beast inside “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” in New York City. Despite going 0-for-3, he was quick to rebound, returning to the premier series two short weeks later and establishing himself as an Unleash The Beast regular. While Mitchell recorded a 10th and 13th-place finish in St. Louis and Los Angeles, respectively, his breakthrough moment came in March in Duluth, Georgia where he delivered his first 3-for-3 performance on the premier series and finished a career-high second to net a massive 350 world points. As a result, Mitchell climbed more than 20 positions in the world rankings to No. 10. The runner-up effort also solidified Mitchell as a top contender for the prestigious Rookie of the Year honor. He recorded another second-place result on the Unleash The Beast in Springfield, Missouri and concluded 2019 by qualifying to the PBR World Finals. Once inside T-Mobile Arena, Mitchell went 2-for-6 to finish 16th. He concluded the year No. 15 in the world and fifth in the Rookie of the Year race.
While PBR is the world’s most dangerous professional sport according to recent studies, Mitchell has largely avoided serious injury, sidelined only when his ear was ripped off (and reattached) following a ride. To stay in shape, Mitchell mainly gets on practice bulls; playing football and running track in high school also contributed to his overall fitness, he says.
As one of 11 siblings, Mitchell, who is one of the sport’s most charismatic personalities, continues to draw inspiration from his split family. His mother, initially not supportive of his bull riding career, now attends his events. Mitchell says his faith in God helps him every day, and he enjoys working at the Morning Star Ranch in Milano, Texas, helping financially challenged teens learn integrity, responsibility, courage and good judgement.
Career Highlights:
2019 – Made his Unleash The Beast debut in New York City after winning the first Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event of his career in Ontario, California to briefly hold the world No. 1 ranking … Qualified for his career-first World Finals, concluding the year a career-high No. 15 in the world.
2017 – Named the Touring Pro Division Champion.
PBR Gwinnett Invitational at Infinite Energy Center on March 14 & 15, 2020
