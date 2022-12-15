For Georgians, there's plenty of light shows to see with family and friends. Bundle up, pack up the car and get in the holiday spirit. Here are 11 of the best Christmas light shows in the state.
When: Now-Jan. 1
Where: Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E Lee Blvd, Stone Mountain
Each day during Stone Mountain Christmas, you can enjoy park attractions including Summit Skyride, Scenic Railroad, and more. Then, become immersed in holiday magic with evenings full of festive music, millions of dazzling lights, spectacular shows and visits from some of your favorite holiday characters. Ticket prices rang from $35-$40, children 3 and under get in free.
When: Now-Jan. 1, nightly
Where: Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Dr., Lawrenceville
New to Gwinnett County this year, the Shine light show is a drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field. Guests for this show will tune their radio to a designated station and immerse themselves into a wonderland of over one million synchronized lights. Ticket prices range from $33-$43.
When: Now-Jan. 1, 4:30-9:30 p.m., closed Christmas Day
Where: Rock City Gardens, 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain
Enchanted Garden of Lights transforms Rock City Gardens into a winter wonderland. Take a stroll down the lighted Grand Corridor in Yule Town, experience the twinkle of icy lights in the Arctic Kingdom and get merry in the Magic Forest. Tickets range from $10 to $32; children two and under are free.
When: Now-Jan. 15 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta
Stroll the Zoo after dark to view more than 80 nature-inspired lanterns depicting some amazing and charismatic flora and fauna. Each lantern is made and hand-painted by Chinese artisans. Tickets range from $16.99 to $24.99 for nonmembers; children 2 and under are free.
When: Now-Jan. 1
Where: Barnsley Resort, 597 Barnsley Gardens Rd, Adairsville
Barnsley Resort’s Historic Manor House Ruins, gardens and village has been transformed with shimmering holiday lights. You can take a self-guided walking tour through the English gardens and Italianate ruins to experience the magic and wonder of the holiday season. Tickets range from $10-$20
When: Now-Jan.1, nightly
Where: Downtown Macon
Experience 500,000+ lights moving in time to music arranged and performed by Macon Pops in historic downtown Macon. After seeing this lights, grab a bite to eat at one of downtown Macon's 80+ restaurants. This light display is free to attend.
When: Now-Jan. 1 6:00-9:30 p.m.
Where: 5784 Ironstone Drive, Columbus
Decorating for this holiday light spectacular began in August. This show is free and open to the public. Fun fact: Ludy's Christmas Lights were featured in ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight in 2014.
When: Now-Dec 24, select nights
Where: Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens, 2 Canebrake Rd, Savannah
This year Holiday Lights is bigger than ever and spans nearly five acres. New garden areas added to the light display include Woodland wonders located in the Sun Garden and Santa Land in the newly constructed Children’s Garden that will host our very special guest of honor, Santa. Tickets are $15, children 3 and under are free.
When: Now-Jan. 8, select nights
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia, 2450 S Milledge Ave, Athens
The winter light show, presented by the UGA Office of the President, follows a half-mile fully accessible trail down Candy Cane Lane, past creatures stirring and shimmering snowflakes, through a tunnel of multicolored lights, through a cone tree forest and into a holiday market. Visitors can roast marshmallows for s’mores over an open fire, and enjoy rich hot chocolate or cold refreshments. Tickets are $15, children 3 and under enter for free.
When: Now-Jan. 8
Jekyll Island is home to more than a million lights during the Holly Jolly Jekyll season. The Great Tree alone has more than 45,000, which is more per square foot than the NYC Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Take a ride on Jekyll's jolliest trolley to see more than a million lights around the island or take the self-guided walking tour.
When: Now-Jan. 2
Where: 17617 US-27, Pine Mountain
Fantasy In Lights is one of National Geographic’s Top 10 Light Displays in the World. Wander through an immersive Winter Wonderland where you’ll explore a forest of twinkling lights and larger-than-life Christmas scenes featuring towering nutcrackers and gigantic snowflakes. Tickets range from $15 to $35; children 2 and under are free.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.