'Cupid is Stupid' lets participants smash cars as an alternate Valentine's Day celebration

... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR
NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND DRY
FUELS...
Relative humidity values of 25 percent or less can be expected
for 4 or more hours Monday afternoon into the evening.
While relative humidity values may not reach 25 percent in the
higher elevations of far northeast Georgia, winds will be highest
in this area, from northwest at 10-15 mph with isolated gusts up
to 25 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use
extreme caution.
A woman prepares to slam a hammer into a car during the third-annual 'Cupid is Stupid' event in Asheville, North Carolina on February 13.
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Love hurts -- but one North Carolina brewery provided a relief for Valentine's Day stress in an unconventional way.
Hi-Wire Brewing's third annual "Cupid is Stupid" car smashing took place Saturday at Biltmore Village in Asheville, North Carolina.
Participants got the chance to smash up a car with sledgehammers, crowbars and even a cinderblock -- all while enjoying some live music and beer.
Organizers told News 13 why this event attracts so many during this time of year.
"You know, everybody does the classic cheesy stuff for Valentine's Day, and we were trying to think of the opposite, so, we started this about three years ago," said Christine Ferguson, director of retail operations at Hi-Wire. "We sell tickets for $5 for five hits, and the profits go to the Pink Boots Society."
Pink Boots Society is a group dedicated to assisting, inspiring and encouraging women in the beer industry to advance their careers through education
