One of the ways the U.S. Census Bureau is working to ensure everyone in Gwinnett County participates in the census this year is by recruiting and hiring enough census workers.
Ray Nix, a recruiter with the U.S. Census Bureau, said about 450,000 people across the U.S. will be involved in the census program — many through part-time and temporary positions.
With Gwinnett’s population nearing 1 million people, the U.S. Census Bureau is hiring educators and enumerators that reflect the diversity of the county.
“There is a lot of need for bilingual workers,” Gigi Pedraza, Latino Community Fund executive director and co-chair of the Georgia Latino Complete Count Committee, said. “You do have to be 18 years and be a citizen to work for the census and be able to read and write in English. My understanding is that they are hiring in many areas and cities in Gwinnett.”
She said it’s important to have U.S. Census Bureau workers from local communities in Gwinnett so people feel more comfortable in case they have questions or doubts about filling out the census.
The application is available online for a variety of jobs with the census, including census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff and supervisory staff. The application consists of assessment questions about education, work and other experience.
The hours are flexible and hourly wages, paid weekly, range from $18-$20 in Gwinnett. Employees doing field work are also reimbursed for authorized expenses such as mileage.
“It is also important because we all want our communities to have good and well-paid employment, and this opportunity is well paid and flexible,” Pedraza said.
The Gwinnett County Area Census Office can be reached at 470-387-7353.
For more information or an application, visit https://recruitment.2020census.gov/ats/careersite/census.aspx?site=1&c=census.
