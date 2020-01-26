Christian Stahl, a sixth grader at Buford Middle School, was adopted at birth. It is that part of his life story that is motivating him to reach his goal of collecting 3,000 pairs of pajamas for foster kids in the metro Atlanta area.
His mom, Jennifer Stahl, said although Christian didn’t go through the foster care system himself, he empathizes with foster kids because he understands that he could have been one himself.
Christian is collecting pajamas through a partnership with Jambos, a nonprofit that partners with local churches, schools and businesses to provide brand new pajamas to children in the foster care system.
Rebekah Black, the CEO of Jambos, said that in the two years of Jambos’ existence, it has collected close to 11,000 pairs of pajamas and served more than 55 counties in Georgia and five states.
“There are approximately 15,000 kids in foster care across our state, and in this area Gwinnett has over 800,” Black said. “We would love to serve every child possible.”
Christian has a similar mindset. His goal, Black said, is to saturate the north metro Atlanta area. He started working toward his goal of collecting 3,000 pairs of pajamas in October and has already collected more than 750 pairs.
“It’s a lot of work,” Christian said, although he said he would travel around the world to give pajamas to foster kids if he could. “It’s a lot on your shoulder, but I think it’s actually very worth it. It’s very fun and it makes my heart warm every time I see those foster kids with smiles. I want it to keep on going.”
Each year, Christian wants to collect more and more pajamas. He said he won’t stop until every foster kid has a pair. So when he collected 1,200 pairs of pajamas as a fifth grader last year, he knew he had to go bigger this year.
“It was amazing last year,” Christian said. “We’re starting to slow down this time, but I just want everyone to remember that we need to keep it going even faster. I want everybody to be cozy. I won’t stop.”
The pairs of pajamas have come from individuals at his school, local businesses, church, his sister’s basketball team, Mountain View High School swim team and even his dad’s gym.
He’s also spoken at the Buford City Hall, and he plans to make a music video this year with a play on words to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” to inform the community about what he’s doing.
“Now it feels like the kids, because they know what it was last year, are coming up with their own ideas,” Jennifer said about this year’s pajama drive. “Last year they might not have even known that they could’ve done something on their own. It just goes to show that little kids can do something good. They can get behind a campaign. They can help. They’re not too little to have a cause.”
She and her husband, as well as Christian’s two sisters Cate and Callie, have supported him the entire time. Jennifer said their home was covered in pajamas before Jambos moved into its new space at First Baptist Church of Buford.
Black’s home had hundreds of pajamas piled up too, but she said the purpose of providing pajamas to children in foster care is to bring them some comfort as they transition from home to home. Their “journey,” she said, is often abrupt and can be full of stress and anxiety.
“From a parent’s perspective,” Black said, “watching your child even go for a sleepover or spend the night at their granny’s you always prepare things for them to go for an overnight stay like their favorite blanket or jammies. These kids aren’t getting prepared for where they’re going and aren’t able to take items with them.
“Nothing feels better than brand new pajamas,” she said. “These kids are going through a traumatic experience. If we can provide comfort to their journey, then let’s do it. … This is something we can all do, and maybe provide some healing to these kids.”
The pajamas also help provide some relief to agencies like the Division of Family and Children Services and others in this area, as well as social workers and foster families.
Jambos collects pajamas for children from birth all the way to age 18. And although they don’t normally put a focus on specific sizes, Black said children in middle and high school can get overlooked.
Black said she’s excited about the way Christian is rallying the community to get behind the cause.
She said what he’s doing is at the core of what Jambos is all about — kids giving back to their community and having an awareness outside of themselves. Sometimes kids walk side by side and don’t even know their peer is in the foster care system, she said.
“He’s a natural born leader and we want to nurture that,” Black said.
“It’s been exciting to see him use his leadership to influence adults, businesses and his school, and his parents have been very helpful.”
