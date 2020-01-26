To get involved

What: Buford Middle School student Christian Stahl has partnered with the nonprofit Jambos to collect 3,000 pairs of pajamas for foster kids in the metro Atlanta area.

Where: Christian has shopping lists at Target and Amazon, as well as a donation site at First Baptist Church of Buford and North Georgia Pediatric Dentistry in Sugar Hill and Braselton. Pajamas can also be shipped to Jambos’ P.O. Box at P.O. Box #248 Buford, GA 20515.

More info: www.jambosdonates.com