American Chophouse Bottles & Bones Owner Rob Taranto said it’s been a whirlwind over the last few months.
But he’s grateful for the community which continued to show their support through calls, texts, donations and by purchasing gift cards to ensure that their morale stayed high in preparation for their reopening.
The restaurant had celebrated its grand opening in Suwanee’s Siena apartment complex near Town Center Park in February, but was forced to close its doors soon after when the state temporarily shut down indoor dining and other activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It wasn’t until June 16 that Bottles & Bones reopened for indoor dining.
“Community is our number one focus,” Taranto said. “You were here for us when our grand opening was cut short, and now that we are reopened, we want to be here for you — whether it’s for date night, casual late-night bites or a wonderful experience in our lounge, featuring live entertainment. We took this down time to revamp our offerings and we look forward to introducing brunch soon!”
Given the restaurant’s name, their steaks, of course, are the highlight on the menu. Taranto said Bottles & Bones’ 22 oz. bone-in ribeye steak is a top choice among guests, as is their 12-ounce filet. But what makes the flavor stand out at Bottles & Bones comes from its use of Josper grills and ovens.
“We are one of the few restaurants in the Southeast using Josper grills and ovens, produced in Barcelona, Spain,” Taranto said. “Josper offers the opportunity to grill over wood charcoal, which seals in juices and adds a specific and subtle flavor to fresh seafood, prime meats and small plates.”
However, for a lighter option, the restaurant’s North Carolina Stuffed Flounder over grilled asparagus is a favorite as well. And many of the restaurant’s dishes feature local, fresh ingredients, including dishes like the sweet potato souffle and roasted brussels sprouts with bacon marmalade vinaigrette.
“[The] North Carolina Stuffed Flounder is gluten-free and extremely fresh with crab, garlic whipped potato and caper beurre blanc served over grilled asparagus,” General Manager Emile Blau said. “And as a dedication to fresh, local ingredients, we source our seafood multiple times a week to ensure top quality.”
Bottles & Bones also offers an extensive appetizer menu, including a house-cured charcuterie board, fritto misto and baked oysters, as well as several unique plates. Their 32 oz. Prime Tuscan Porterhouse, for example, is 65-day dry aged, packing flavor enhanced by a Josper grill and oven.
“Our dishes are upscale, but familiar, and our diners have a comfortable yet exciting experience at every moment,” Blau said.
A balance between “sophisticated” and “approachable,” Blau added that diners can expect to be treated to impeccable, old-school service, but with an atmosphere that is a departure from traditional dark steakhouses, with a warm color palate and lively entertainment in the restaurant’s lounge area.
The lounge was designed for entertainment, featuring a 16-seat bar, highboys and a baby grand piano for regular live music and entertainment. In fact, beginning June 30, Bottles & Bones will offer a Happy Hour menu Tuesday through Friday from 5-7 p.m. featuring appetizer and drink specials, as well as “Ladies Night” every Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. with $6 martinis and live music.
Taranto, who grew up in the hospitality industry, said he began his career as a server and bartender, before transitioning to the hotel business where he spent time as a banquets manager, catering manager and finally food and beverage manager. However, he was drawn back into the restaurant industry and took a position of maître d’ at a local restaurant.
“I always had this desire to create my own establishment and eventually, along with a few great partners, developed several bar/nightclub concepts in the Buckhead area and when I moved out west (to Utah), I opened a burger restaurant with my wife,” Taranto said. “After moving back to Suwanee a few years back, we realized that this area needed a sophisticated restaurant – and that’s when we decided to open Bottles & Bones.”
Taranto said he loves being a part of Siena and getting to witness the development in the area.
“We are lucky to have an incredible group of community supporters as we begin this journey – and as the area grows, we look forward to growing alongside it,” he said.
The restaurant has new health and safety measures in place following its reopening, including temperature checks, sanitizing stations, and touchless payment options. Bottles & Bones is also operating under new hours — dinner service Tuesday through Sunday starting at 4 p.m.
Other health and safety measures include menus encased in plastic sleeves and sanitized after each use, silverware wrapped in napkins by staff members wearing gloves and face masks, and tables distanced according to guidelines from the Office of the Governor, the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Reservations are limited to adhere to social distanced in-room dining, so guests are asked to visit the Bottles & Bones website at www.bottlesandbonesga.com or OpenTable to book a table.
For curbside pickup, the restaurant is offering a modified express to-go menu. For to-go orders, call 678-889-2189. And for announcements, such as about the launch of brunch every Sunday, follow Bottles & Bones on social media at @BottlesandBonesGA.
