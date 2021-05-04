A trendy, edible gift for Mother's Day

You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
145 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 49 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL GEORGIA

BUTTS                 JASPER

IN EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA

GREENE

IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA

BARROW                CHEROKEE              CLAYTON
COBB                  DAWSON                DEKALB
DOUGLAS               FANNIN                FAYETTE
FORSYTH               FULTON                GILMER
GWINNETT              HALL                  HENRY
LUMPKIN               MORGAN                NEWTON
PICKENS               ROCKDALE              UNION
WALTON

IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA

BANKS                 CLARKE                JACKSON
MADISON               OCONEE                OGLETHORPE
TOWNS                 WHITE

IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA

BARTOW                CARROLL               CATOOSA
CHATTOOGA             DADE                  FLOYD
GORDON                HARALSON              MURRAY
PAULDING              POLK                  WALKER
WHITFIELD

IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA

COWETA                HEARD                 SPALDING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, BLAIRSVILLE, BLUE RIDGE,
BREMEN, CALHOUN, CARROLLTON, CARTERSVILLE, CEDARTOWN, CHATSWORTH,
CLEVELAND, COHUTTA WILDERNESS, COLWELL, COMER, COMMERCE, CONYERS,
COVINGTON, CRAWFORD, CUMMING, DAHLONEGA, DALLAS, DALTON,
DAWSONVILLE, DECATUR, DIAL, DOUGLASVILLE, ELLIJAY, EPWORTH,
FORT OGLETHORPE, FRANKLIN, GAINESVILLE, GREENSBORO, GRIFFIN,
HEMP, HIAWASSEE, HIGDON, HOMER, JACKSON, JASPER, LAFAYETTE,
LAWRENCEVILLE, MADISON, MARIETTA, MONROE, MONTICELLO, NEWNAN,
PEACHTREE CITY, RIVERDALE, ROME, STOCKBRIDGE, SUMMERVILLE,
TRENTON, WATKINSVILLE, WINDER, WINTERVILLE, AND WOODSTOCK.

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Flash Flood Watch for all of north Georgia and portions of central
Georgia.

* Through late tonight.

* Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts have
already occurred across portions of the watch area. Heavy rainfall
associated with showers and thunderstorms later today could result
in an additional 1 to 2 inches and would easily allow for
efficient runoff and flash flooding potential given saturated
soils.

* Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate
fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding
could also lead to road closures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to
Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You
should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should
Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&
featured

A trendy, edible gift for Mother's Day

15724-detail-intro-image.jpeg

(Family Features) Every Mother’s Day is an opportunity to show your mom just how special she is and how grateful you are for all she does. Make her day with a present that wraps the personal touch of a handmade craft and the novelty of a quirky trend into one unforgettable gift.

This year, upgrade your usual flower fare with an arrangement that’s beautiful and delicious: a California cheese bouquet. Customizable with ingredients tailored to fit your loved one’s tastes, these thoughtful gifts combine cheeses, berries, herbs and more wrapped together for a perfect Mother’s Day celebration centerpiece and gift with an artsy (and thoughtful) touch.

Created by cheesemonger Jessica Lawrenz, these easy-to-follow crafts for a Classic Cheese Bouquet or a California Bounty Cheese Bouquet call for wholesome cheese made with 100% sustainably sourced Real California Milk from dairy farm families. For best results, use medium-bodied cheeses that can be easily skewered without softening up at room temperature.

Find additional cheese bouquet inspiration and more recipes to celebrate Mother’s Day by visiting realcaliforniamilk.com.

Classic Cheese Bouquet

Craft courtesy of Jessica Lawrenz (@mongermoldandmilk)

  • Real California White Cheddar Cheese
  • Real California Brie Cheese
  • Salumi or Salami (thinly sliced)
  • Goldenberries
  • Lemonquats
  • Mini apples
  • Mini artichokes
  • Rosemary
  • Bay leaves
  • Wax flowers

Tools:

  •  Knife
  • Floral foam block
  • Plastic wrap
  • Vase or bouquet paper
  • Flower cookie cutters (various sizes)
  • U-shaped toothpicks
  • Wooden skewers
  • Toothpicks
  • Floral tape
  • Ribbon or twine

Using knife, cut floral block into shape that fits inside vase. If using bouquet paper, use base at least 3 inches across and 4 inches high.

Wrap floral block in plastic wrap to keep from touching items in bouquet; place inside vase. If using bouquet paper, place wrapped floral block in mug to keep from falling over.

Use various cookie cutters to prepare cheeses as flowers.

To create salumi roses, lay out 4-5 slices salumi overlapping one another. Fold row in half and roll into rose bud, securing with u-shaped toothpick. Place on skewer, add herb leaves and use floral tape to secure ends of toothpick to skewer. Repeat.

Skewer cheeses, salumi roses, goldenberries, lemonquats, mini apples and mini artichokes.

To assemble, start in center with larger items. Use shorter skewers or toothpicks to secure smaller items closer to edges.

Use rosemary, bay leaves and wax flowers to fill gaps in back of bouquet.

To wrap: Once finished, gently lay block with skewers on top of paper, wrap and secure with tape and ribbon.

California Bounty Cheese Bouquet

Craft courtesy of Jessica Lawrenz (@mongermoldandmilk)

  • Real California White Cheddar
  • Real California Smoked Jalapeno Cheddar
  • Real California Brie Cheese
  • Salumi or Salami (thinly sliced)
  • Lemonquats
  • Mini apples
  • Fresh figs
  • Green grapes
  • Goldenberries
  • Dried apricots
  • Mini artichokes
  • Rosemary
  • Bay leaves
  • Olive leaves
  • Wax flowers

Tools:

  • Knife
  • Floral foam block
  • Plastic wrap
  • Vase or bouquet paper
  • Flower cookie cutters (various sizes)
  • U-shaped toothpicks
  • Wooden skewers
  • Toothpicks
  • Floral tape
  • Ribbon or twine

 Using knife, cut floral block into shape that fits inside vase. If using bouquet paper, use base at least 3 inches across and 4 inches high.

Wrap floral block in plastic wrap to keep from touching items in bouquet; place inside vase. If using bouquet paper, place wrapped floral block in mug to keep from falling over.

Use various cookie cutters to prepare cheeses as flowers.

To create salumi roses, lay out 4-5 slices salumi overlapping one another. Fold row in half and roll into rose bud, securing with u-shaped toothpick. Place on skewer, add herb leaves and use floral tape to secure ends of toothpick to skewer. Repeat. 

Skewer cheeses, salumi roses, lemonquats, mini apples, fresh figs, green grapes, goldenberries, dried apricots and mini artichokes.

To assemble, start in center with larger items. Use shorter skewers or toothpicks to secure smaller items closer to edges.

Use rosemary, bay leaves, olive leaves and wax flowers to fill gaps in back of bouquet

To wrap: Once finished, gently lay block with skewers on top of paper, wrap and secure with tape and ribbon.

SOURCE:

Real California Milk

