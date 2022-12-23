In addition to its religious affiliation, the Christmas holiday has long been a cultural and commercial phenomenon in the United States. While the holiday first became federally recognized in 1870, the middle of winter has long been celebrated around the world.

The winter solstice, for example, was celebrated by many cultures including the the Hopi Indians of Northern Arizona, the ancient Romans and the Norse. The winter solstice is the longest night of the year and typically occurs on December 21 or 22 in the Northern Hemisphere. 

N2112P23001C.TIF
H1712P08002C.TIF
N1911P36011C.TIF
H2012P26008C (1).TIF
N1812P15002C.TIF
Children's_christmas_jumper_display,_Tesco_Extra,_Pool,_Cornwall_-_October_2022.jpeg
N2012P47004C.TIF
N2112P60002C.TIF