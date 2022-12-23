In addition to its religious affiliation, the Christmas holiday has long been a cultural and commercial phenomenon in the United States. While the holiday first became federally recognized in 1870, the middle of winter has long been celebrated around the world.
The winter solstice, for example, was celebrated by many cultures including the the Hopi Indians of Northern Arizona, the ancient Romans and the Norse. The winter solstice is the longest night of the year and typically occurs on December 21 or 22 in the Northern Hemisphere.
The ancient Roman solstice festival of Saturnalia is often said to be closely linked with the modern celebration of Christmas. There were games and feasts and gift-giving for several days, and social order was inverted.
Today, Christmas conjures images of gifts under the tree, holiday specials, gingerbread houses and candy canes. You may be wondering where these traditions came from. Here are 15 Christmas traditions and their origins.
Christmas Trees
New York woodsman Mark Carr is credited with opening the first Christmas tree lot back in 1851. According to an 1878 New York Daily Tribune article, Carr loaded two ox sleds with “thrifty young firs and spruces” and headed into the city. By 1880, more than 200,000 trees were being shipped to New York each year!
However, before Carr started selling trees in New York, Germans in the 16th century started the tradition of Christmas trees as we know them. Additionally, It is a widely held belief that Martin Luther, the 16th-century Protestant reformer, first added lighted candles to a tree. The first record of a Christmas tree on display in the U.S. dates back to the 1830s by the German settlers of Pennsylvania.
In today's day and age the Christmas tree is everywhere. Data from Nielsen Research shows that approximately 21.6 million real trees and 12.9 million artificial trees will be purchased by U.S. households this Christmas season.
Cookies and Milk for Santa
Leaving out a plate of cookies and a glass of milk for Santa Clause is a well-established tradition and fun activity for kids on Christmas. The tradition took off in the 1930s, during the Great Depression. Many parents during this period of economic hardship tried to teach their children the importance of giving to others and showing gratitude for the gifts they were lucky enough to receive.
However, the original roots go back even further, all the way to Norse mythology. During the Yule season, children would leave food out for Odin's eight-legged horse, Sleipnir, in the hopes that Odin would stop by on his travels and leave gifts in return.
Door Wreaths
According to the New York Times, the evergreen Christmas wreath is packed with symbolism. The circular shape represents eternal life and the holly leaves and berries symbolic of Christ’s crown of thorns and blood. The wreath has also been viewed as an invitation to the home. After all, one of the main tenants of the holiday is joyful spirit and community.
Christmas Lights
Before the invention of stringed lights, Christmas trees were adorned with candles. Quite the fire hazard. It was Edward Hibberd Johnson, partner and friend to lightbulb inventor Thomas Edison, who had the bright idea to stringing bulbs around a Christmas tree in New York in 1882. Johnson hand-wired 80 red, white and blue light bulbs and strung them together around it, and placed the trunk on a revolving pedestal, all powered by a generator.
By 1914, the lights were being mass produced and now some 150 million sets of lights are sold in the U.S. each year.
Poinsettias
The Poinsettia is well-known as the American Christmas flower. The plant is native to Mexico and Central America and was named for Joel R. Poinsett, who popularized the plant and introduced it to floriculture while he was U.S. minister to Mexico in the late 1820s.
However, it was horticulturist Paul Ecke who brought the traditionally red and green plants to the masses. Of 65 million potted poinsettias sold in the United States in 2000, about 80% got their start at the Paul Ecke Ranch.
Ugly Sweaters
Ugly Christmas sweaters is definitely the newest tradition on this list. The trend began to gain steam in the 1980s and took off in Vancouver, Canada in 2001 according to the Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Book. Not surprisingly, the U.S. picked up on the idea and now there are thousands of ugly sweater parties held all over the nation each year. According to Fox Business, the ugly sweater industry is a multi-million dollar business, with websites like Tipsy Elves, retailers including Macy’s, Kohl’s and Target, and more jumping on the bandwagon.
Candy Canes
According to the National Confectioners Association, alwaysatreat.com, candy canes are the No. 1-selling non-chocolate candy during the month of December. But when and where were they first made?
Like many other traditions on this list, candy canes date back to Germany in the 1600s. Carly Schildhaus, public affairs manager for the NCA, tells the legend of a "choirmaster at the Cologne Cathedral in Germany [who] handed out sugar sticks among his young singers to keep them quiet during the Living Creche ceremony. In honor of the occasion, he bent the candies into shepherds’ crooks.”
The red and white peppermint sticks arrived stateside in 1847, when a German-Swedish immigrant in Wooster, Ohio placed them on a tree.
Gingerbread Houses
Queen Elizabeth I is credited with the early decorating of gingerbread cookies after she had some made to resemble the dignitaries visiting her court. But once again this tradition originated in Germany during the 16th century.
Their popularity rose when the Brothers Grimm wrote the story of Hansel and Gretel, in which the main characters stumble upon a house made entirely of treats deep in the forest. It is unclear whether or not gingerbread houses were a result of the popular fairy tale, or vice versa.
