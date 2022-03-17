"Can you see me in the mirror?"
That is one of the texts that Duluth resident John David Ross Gould allegedly sent a coworker, Jonathan Davis Laurens, on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI. A photo showing the just barely visible reflection of a man wearing a white cowboy hat in a mirror hanging above a fireplace was attached.
The photo was taken in the Rayburn Reception Room at the U.S. Capitol.
An FBI agent used the photo as proof to assert, in an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in the Washington D.C. Circuit for Gould's arrest, that the Duluth resident allegedly participated in a riot at the Capitol that federal law enforcement has asserted was carried out by supporters of former President Donald Trump to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election as president.
Gould was arrested by FBI agents in Norcross on Tuesday, according to federal court documents.
He faces five charges, including: entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, entering or remaining on the floor of Congress, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Laurens was arrested last summer for his involvement in the riot and pled guilty last month to participating in the riot. While he was being interviewed by FBI agents last year about the incident, he told them he had entered the Capitol with Gould, according to affidavit for the coworker's arrest.
"Based upon your affiant’s review of Capitol surveillance footage and open-source recordings of the incident, Gould entered the Capitol building with Laurens, in the bright orange winter hat, through the Senate Wing Doors at approximately 2:15 pm on January 6, 2021," FBI Special Agent John McBrien wrote in the affidavit.
The affidavit states Gould allegedly entered the Capitol Building and then headed toward the Capitol Crypt before heading to the Small House Rotunda. He is then accused of going through Statuary Hall to a connector that led to the doors of the House Chamber, where several rioters were trying to force their way into the chamber.
Gould then allegedly headed toward the Rayburn Reception Room where he snapped the selfie that he sent to Laurens. He eventually left the Capitol at 2:54 p.m., having spent about 40 minutes in the building.
Interestingly, Gould showed up at Laurens' residence while FBI agents were there to interview and arrest Laurens on June 30. The agents did not know it was Gould — who had shown up to see why Laurens was not at work — at the time, however.
That connection was made later after agents had reviewed surveillance footage from the Capitol and noticed a man with Laurens who was wearing a white cowboy hat with a "Team Trump" logo on it.
"An agent who had personal contact with Gould at Laurens’s residence on June 30, 2021, confirmed that the person in the cowboy hat ... is the same person who arrived at Laurens’s apartment the morning of Laurens’s arrest to inquire as to why Laurens wasn’t at work," McBrien wrote in the affidavit.
"Laurens’s supervisor at work confirmed that the person who went to Laurens’s residence the morning of June 30, 2021 to check on Laurens’s absence was John Gould."
Agents began to conduct surveillance at Gould's place of employment last week and observed him getting out of his truck. The agents also saw Laurens show up and he and Gould then went to a convenience store.
McBrien wrote in the affidavit that, "Based on the foregoing, your affiant submits that there is probable cause to believe that John Gould violated 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(1) and (2), which makes it a crime to (1) knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do so; and (2) knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions; or attempts or conspires to do so."
He also wrote, "Your affiant submits there is also probable cause to believe that John GOULD violated 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(A), (D) and (G), which makes it a crime to willfully and knowingly (A) enter or remain on the floor of either House of Congress or in any cloakroom or lobby adjacent to that floor, in the Rayburn Room of the House of Representatives, or in the Marble Room of the Senate, unless authorized to do so pursuant to rules adopted, or an authorization given, by that House; (D) utter loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress, or the orderly conduct in that building of a hearing before, or any deliberations of, a committee of Congress or either House of Congress and (G) parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol Buildings."
