The family of a Kennesaw State University student from Gwinnett County is speaking up regarding its loved one’s death.
Oluwafemi Oyerinde, known by friends and family as “Femi,” was a Lawrenceville native and graduated from Archer High School in May. Oyerinde, 18, was shot to death at his apartment near the Kennesaw State campus on Sunday.
Oyerinde’s family has launched a Go Fund Me campaign to cover the expenses of his funeral service.
Cobb County police are investigating the murder and had not made arrests in the shooting on Thursday afternoon. Two other men were injured in the incident, including an 18-year-old from Grayson, Kahlil Bennett. Reports say he and the other teen injured, Jarius Bonner, are not KSU students.
The description on the Go Fund Me page says the dispute that led to the violent incident was sparked over loud music. Reports say Cobb County police believe a dispute on Friday night might have led to the Sunday morning shooting.
Kennesaw State University announced it will hold a vigil at 6:30 p.m. Monday at its Legacy Gazebo on campus. The school released a statement Wednesday regarding Oyerinde’s death.
“Kennesaw State University is profoundly saddened by the recent death of Oluwafemi ‘Femi’ Oyerinde, who came to KSU just seven weeks ago to begin his freshman year,” the statement read.
Kennesaw State extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Oluwafemi “Femi” Oyerinde. The campus community is invited to participate in a student-led vigil on Monday, October 14th at 6:30 p.m., at the Legacy Gazebo on the Kennesaw campus to honor his memory. pic.twitter.com/Hl3EmesJ7t— Kennesaw State (@kennesawstate) October 9, 2019
Harbins Park in Dacula was the scene of a vigil held at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Funeral services for Oyerinde are set for noon Friday at City of David Atlanta in Peachtree Corners.
Oyerinde was a medical engineering student at Kennesaw State. The Go Fund Me page says he was a son, brother, nephew and cousin. Family members wrote that he had a bubbly persona and was always cracking jokes. The page raised more than $23,494.
“An entire community mourns over a life taken too soon from us, we are hurt, we are broken and just can’t understand it,” the page reads. “However, we are assured that we will see Femi in heaven again. Money raised will go towards his funeral and help his family at this extreme difficult time. God bless you as you give.”
Archer High School PTSA expressed condolences in a post on Facebook on Tuesday. An exchange in the comment section of the post raised the idea of a memorial stone for Oyerinde to be placed on Archer’s campus
“A friend to all, his laughter, jokes, and gentle personality will forever be in our hearts,” the post read. “At this time, we ask the Archer Community to provide support and comfort for the Oyerinde Family. Femi will be greatly missed.”
Instagram posts from Oyerinde’s sister said the family feels “hurt and distraught.”
“I will not rest until the person who murdered you is in hand cuffs,” Ebitari Oyerinde wrote in a Wednesday post. “THE DEVIL WILL NOT WIN.”