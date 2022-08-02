Examination of the substance in Brittney Griner's vape cartridges violated Russian law, defense expert says

The Russian trial of WNBA star Brittney Griner continued on August 2 as US officials attempt to negotiate a prisoner swap for her release.

 Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool/Reuters/FILE

The examination of the substance contained in vape cartridges that WNBA star Brittney Griner's carried at a Moscow airport in February did not comply with Russian law, a defense expert testified Tuesday in her high-stakes drug-smuggling trial.

Among the violations is that results of the examination do not show the amount of THC in the substance, Griner's lawyer, Maria Blagovolina, said after the hearing.

CNN's Travis Caldwell, Dakin Andone, Kylie Atwood, Evan Perez, Jennifer Hansler, Natasha Bertrand, Frederik Pleitgen, Chris Liakos and Zahra Ullah contributed to this report.

