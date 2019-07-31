One of Zoo Atlanta's newest and youngest residents needs a name and zoo officials are asking the community to help find one.
The zoo has opened an online survey to give metro area residents a chance to pick one of three possible names for its new Angolan colobus monkey, who was born June 28. The window to vote for a name won't open long, however. It closes at midnight Thursday.
The survey is available at bit.ly/2Ke5oga. The winning name is expected to be announced Friday.
The options are three Swahili names including:
• Tisa, which means "nine" (Zoo officials said there are nine Angolan colobus monkeys in its Small Primate Team group.)
• Nia, which means "purpose"
• Zuli, which means "beautiful"