YouTuber, TikToker, and all-around internet influencer Trisha Paytas is known for creating controversy with her larger-than-life personality -- and the birth of her first child is no exception.

Paytas, 34, announced the birth of her first daughter on Friday on Instagram and Twitter. The baby was born Wednesday and weighed 8.9 pounds, Paytas said. And the girl's name is just as ostentatious as her mother's online persona: Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.