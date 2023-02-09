From a Michael Bublé tribute band to international food and beverages and to the staging of a hit Netflix show, the Aurora Theatre at the Lawrenceville Arts Center has something for everyone this month.
Kim’s Convenience
When: Through Feb. 19
Showtimes: Thursdays — Saturdays, 8 p.m; Saturdays — Sundays, 2:30 p.m.
Tickets: Visit auroratheatre.com or call the Box Office at 678-226-6222
“Kim’s Convenience,” a comedic play that garnered numerous awards and became a hit on Canadian TV and Netflix, revolves around the character of Appa Kim, played by James Yi.
Appa is the proud proprietor of the family-owned business, Kim’s Convenience, located in Toronto. In addition to selling snacks to his customers, Appa is known for dispensing wisdom and history lessons to those who visit his store.
However, Appa’s peaceful existence is interrupted by a tempting offer from big-city developers to buy his store and close it down, in exchange for a large sum of money. This decision would not only bring in a substantial profit, but it would also mark the end of a business that has been passed down in Appa’s family for generations.
“Kim’s Convenience” was a huge hit at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2011, where the play by Ins Choi completed a sold-out run en route to winning the Patron’s Pick Award.
It then sold out its entire run of the Best of Fringe series at the Toronto Centre for the Arts following the festival before debuting as a TV show Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in 2016 and running for five seasons.
The show was such a big hit that it was picked by Netflix in 2020.
Saturday Night Fever Movie Night
When: Feb. 10, 7 p.m.
Admission: Tickets are free
More than 45 years after its initial release, “Saturday Night Fever” will be shown at the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage Theatre.
The two-hour film centers on Tony Manero (John Travolta), a 19-year-old Italian-American from Brooklyn who uses his moves on the dance floor to make a name for himself.
Though the event is free, the Aurora Theatre encourages making reservations for the film, which is Rated R and may not be suitable for young children. Reservations can be made online at auroratheatre.com.
Aurora Children’s Playhouse: Stories of the Sea: The Voyages of Sinbad
When: Feb. 11, 11:30 a.m.
Admission: Tickets are $7
Set sail with Mr. Damon and Sinbad the Sailor they take an exciting voyage to the seven seas in a fun-filled story that’s told through the magic of shadow puppet theater at the Metro Waterproofing Main Stage.
Shades of Bublé
When: Feb. 11, 8 p.m.
Admission: Tickets start at $20
The three-man tribute to Michael Bublé will perform his top hits that have made him one of the most famous musicians of his generation.
Shades of Bublé, which has been consistently selling out shows since debuting in 2015, will perform an array of big-band standards from the jazz era, classic hits from the 1950s-1970s, in addition of Bublé’s hits that ascended the Billboard chart.
2nd Annual Blackout Market & Open-Mic Night
When: Feb. 17, 7 p.m. — 10 p.m.
Admission: Tickets are free
“Blackout: Open-Mic and Pop-up Market” is a celebration of culture, creativity and commerce that features local performers and artists, Black-owned businesses and free food. If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Black History Month, look no further than what should be a night of incredible fun.
Aurora Comedy Nights: Blacktop Improv
When: Feb. 18, 8 p.m.
Admission: Tickets start at $20
Founded in 1997, Blacktop Improv, which is the Southeast’s leading African American improvisational comedy troupe, will bring it stand-up comedy blended with fresh music to the Bartow and Leslie Morgan Cabaret.
Through its innovative approach to comedy, Blacktop Improv has established itself as a leading source of outstanding entertainment. Whether you are looking for a night of laughter or simply want to be entertained, Blacktop Improv is sure to deliver. The group’s members include Corwin Oglesby, Lav Luv, Kenny Johnson, Darian Perkins, Patt Brown, Sean Larkins, Dontee’ Ray and Swift.
Phenomenon: Season of Joy
When: Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.
Admission: Tickets start at $150
For one night only, food, beverage and entertainment from throughout the world will converge at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, where patrons will go on a delightful journey that will be pleasing to all senses.
