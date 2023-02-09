Buble.jpeg

Shades of Bublé will perform an array of big-band standards from the jazz era, classic hits from the 1950s-1970s, in addition of Bublé’s hits that ascended the Billboard chart.

 Photo: Shades of Bublé

From a Michael Bublé tribute band to international food and beverages and to the staging of a hit Netflix show, the Aurora Theatre at the Lawrenceville Arts Center has something for everyone this month.

Kim’s Convenience