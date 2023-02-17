D34_20140905_00042_edit.jpg (copy)
It’s no secret that with the many diversions — both worth and unworthy — available to young people, reading for pleasure is often not a priority. But if an appreciation for the printed word starts early, there’s a greater chance that children will embrace reading as they grow.

To that end, Disney On Ice and Monster Jam have collaborated with public libraries in the Atlanta area to encourage young readers to take part in an initiative that will entitle them to free tickets (with the purchase of an adult ticket) to either “Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero” or Monster Jam, both of which will make Atlanta-area appearances in April.

