It’s no secret that with the many diversions — both worth and unworthy — available to young people, reading for pleasure is often not a priority. But if an appreciation for the printed word starts early, there’s a greater chance that children will embrace reading as they grow.
To that end, Disney On Ice and Monster Jam have collaborated with public libraries in the Atlanta area to encourage young readers to take part in an initiative that will entitle them to free tickets (with the purchase of an adult ticket) to either “Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero” or Monster Jam, both of which will make Atlanta-area appearances in April.
“We’ve been doing this for over 10 years,” said Stephanie Vitale, regional communications manager with Feld Entertainment, which produces live family entertainment like Disney On Ice, Monster Jam, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus and Marvel Universe LIVE.
“It started with Ringling when that came into Atlanta and we’ve grown to include Disney on Ice and Monster Jam. We wanted to create a program that’s fun and easy and aims to inspire kids from a young age to read books and utilize the public library as a resource.”
Children — ages 2 to 12 — are urged to visit their local public libraries in Gwinnett, Henry and Barrow counties to collect a reward club card, which will detail the steps to earn a free ticket. Once five or more books have been read, the child and their parent or guardian can redeem the reward club card for a free ticket.
Libraries participating in the “Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero” offer include the 16 branches of the Gwinnett Public Library, the five branches of the Henry County Library System, the Auburn Pubic Library and the Winder Public Library, among others.
Libraries participating in the Monster Jam offer include the Auburn Public Library, the Henry County Library System and the Winder Public Library.
“Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero” is scheduled to visit the Gas South Arena in Dultuh from April 20-23. Free tickets can be redeemed for performances at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at 11 a.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 and at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.
Monster Jam is set for April 22 and 23 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton. Free tickets can be redeemed for performances at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 or 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.
Based on the annual number of tickets distributed, the program has proven to be beneficial, Vitale said.
“With each program, we give out anywhere from 500 to 1,500 free tickets,” she said. “Atlanta has been doing this for over 10 years and we plan to continue implementing this initiative for years and years to come.”
