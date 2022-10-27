Harry Styles has always been one to color outside the lines as an artist, and his latest music video is only the latest example.

In the video for "Music For a Sushi Restaurant," which premiered on Thursday, the former One Direction star appears as a mer-creature -- half man, half squid (or is it an octopus?) -- who finds himself in the kitchen of a sushi restaurant as cooks all around him chop up and fry various aquatic animal for gourmet dishes.