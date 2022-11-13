"Yellowstone" is one of those mysteries of the TV business, a series that generates major ratings but like the late comic Rodney Dangerfield, doesn't always get much respect. That dynamic was summed up last year by a Vanity Fair headline that read, "Here's to Yellowstone, the Most-Watched Show Everyone Isn't Talking About."

Success is usually the best revenge in television, even if Emmy nominations don't come with it. Yet the new season of the Paramount Network series nevertheless reaches for what feels like a bit more relevance by making a sharper turn into politics, to go with all of the soapy doings around John Dutton, the character played by Kevin Costner, and his sprawling ranch.