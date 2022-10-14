Two "Yellowstone" cast members are teaming up with other celebrities for a good cause on horseback.

Piper Perabo and Mo Brings Plenty will join Loren Anthony ("Dexter: New Blood"), Ryan Begay ("Breaking Bad") and Nicole Kang ("Batwoman") will saddle up to increase voter awareness as part of a Ride to the Polls effort led by the organizations Harness and Protect the Sacred.