Stone Mountain Park's annual artist festival is back for its 51st year, starting on Thursday and continuing through Sunday evening at the park's Special Events Meadow.
The festival is open on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This year's musical performances include Beatles tribute band The Return, Chatham County Line, Tameca Jones, Parmalee and many more.
The Children’s Corner will entertain children including attractions such as crafts, sand art, face painting and henna.
Thomas Burns, a professor of Illustration at the Savannah College of Art and Design, was named the 2019 Featured Artist. Burns is a native of Gainesville, Florida, where he received a degree in graphic design and received a master's degree in supply chain management at Michigan State University.
He relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, and started his own freelance studio in 2007 where he creates vintage travel images as a way to connect with the history of Georgia. He was inspired by travel posters from the '20s and '30s that display landmarks as travel destinations. The prints and posters are illustrated by hand and finished digitally.
There will be more than 400 artists featured at the festival, where multi-generational guests can shop for unique creations. Artists are selected from a pool of applicants by the Yellow Daisy Festival jury for their distinct works in a variety of categories including pottery, fabric, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber, photography, fine arts and traditional arts and crafts.
Redbud District of The Garden Club of Georgia will present Yellow Daisy Flower Show on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall.
The festival was named for a flower that only grows within 60 miles of the park and first took place at Stone Mountain Park in two picnic pavilions. The festival is now one of the Southeast’s largest outdoor arts and crafts festivals. Vendor encompass more than six acres of art, crafts, music and food.
Admission to the festival is free with paid parking. One-day permits cost $20 and unlimited annual parking costs $40.
Early Bird admission is available for $5 beginning at 8 a.m. A portion of Early Bird proceeds supports Friends of Disabled Adults and Children.
More information about the Yellow Daisy Festival is available a the festival's website.