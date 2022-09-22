The artist formally known as Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, shared a message for his ex wife Kim Kardashian.
During an interview which aired Thursday on "Good Morning America," West said he's sorry for "any stress" he's caused.
The artist formally known as Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, shared a message for his ex wife Kim Kardashian.
During an interview which aired Thursday on "Good Morning America," West said he's sorry for "any stress" he's caused.
"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger," West told ABC. "But also, ain't nobody else needs to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and at best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children."
Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February.
When asked by Linsey Davis if he "has a voice" while co-parenting their four children, he said yes.
"I do have a voice but I had to fight for it," West said. "That hurts you when you have to like, scream about what your kids are wearing."
Adding that there were parallels during his divorce to the issues he's been having in the fashion industry.
"It's those little nuances where there is a parallel in what was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas and what was happening at my home," he said. "It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. It's a parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination."
He also said he felt there was discrimination in his marriage but did not elaborate.
The full interview will air tonight on "Nightline."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.