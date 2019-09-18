A WWE event is set to come to Infinite Energy Arena on Dec. 1.
The WWE Starrcade is a one-hour special event that will be at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network starting at 7 p.m.
A release from WWE said the event returned in 2017 after a 17-year hiatus. Fans can expect WWE Superstars Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Daniel Bryan. The card is subject to change.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 27 and start at $20, not including taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased at www.infiniteenergycenter.com or at Infinite Energy Center box office.