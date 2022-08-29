PBR officials announced that its professional bull riders tour will return to Gwinnett County's Gas South Arena in January.
The Gwinnett Invitational will be held Jan. 21-22.
"For two nights only, 35 of the best bull riders in the world will go head-to-head against the sport’s rankest bovine athletes, showcasing the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness," a statement from PBR said.
Tickets for the two-day event go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. and start at $22, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at AXS.com and PBR.com, at the Gas South Arena Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.
During the 2023 season, the PBR will celebrate its 30th anniversary. Since its inception, PBR has grown into a global phenomenon awarding nearly $300 million in prize money.
Brazil's Marcelo Procopio Pereira won the title at last year's Gwinnett Invitational.
The bull riding action for the PBR Gwinnett Invitational begins with Round 1 at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 21, followed by Round 2 and the championship round at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 22.
All competing bull riders will get on one bull each in Rounds 1-2. Following Round 2 Sunday afternoon, the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled with the Top 12 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title.
For more information about the PBR and to see the full 2023 PBR Unleash The Beast schedule, go to PBR.com.
