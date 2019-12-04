Thanks in no small part to the iconic Santa Claus images created by artist Haddon Sundblom nearly a century ago, when one thinks of Christmas, one thinks of Coca-Cola.
And in the Atlanta area, there can be no better place to celebrate both the holiday and the best known soft drink in the universe than the World of Coca-Cola, which is turning the yuletide festivities up a notch this year with holiday lights, decorations, signature seasonal beverages and more. Coca-Cola’s Christmas celebration will continue through Jan. 1
“World of Coca-Cola is a holiday bucket-list item for people of all ages,” said Joanna Hobday, Coca-Cola’s group director of retail operations and administration in a release. “We’re thrilled to provide the festive traditions they’ve grown to love, as well as new offerings to make this year’s holiday visit full of flavor.”
Now celebrating 25 years in Atlanta, World of Coca-Cola, located adjacent to the Georgia Aquarium in downtown Atlanta, has welcomed visitors from six continents, more than 100 counties, and all 50 U.S. states and Washington DC.
Visitors will know they’ve arrived at a special place as they enter World of Coca-Cola by walking through a 28-foot-tall holiday light display in Pemberton Place, which comes complete with giant ornaments and trees wrapped in thousands of lights. Once inside, patrons will find ornament trees and holiday-themed Coca-Cola bottles.
A tour of Coca-Cola advertising and artifacts is offered in the limited-time gallery “A Coca-Cola Christmas Celebration,” and “History of the Coca-Cola Santa” details the story behind Sundblom and his creation of the famous Santa Claus character in 1931.
Guests who work up a thirst can repair to the Taste It! Beverage lounge and enjoy seasonal favorites – like Gingerbread Coke – or be one of the first to try Sprite Butter Toffee, described as “a crisp-yet-cozy flavor” that is new this year.
Also available are photo opportunities around every corner, from a selfie station aboard Santa Claus’ sleigh to bear hugs with the 7-foot-tall Coca-Cola Polar Bear. Share your photos with #WorldofCocaCola and you could be featured on the attraction’s website or social media channels.
Visitors can also put a dent in their holiday shopping lists during a visit to World of Coca-Cola at the Coca-Cola store, with a variety of items to choose from, ranging from apparel to glassware to home goods and more. More gift ideas await for fans who shop online at www.CokeStore.com for a host of holiday-themed items like ornaments, decorations and even personalized bottles and clothing.
For more information, call 1-800-676-COKE or visit www.WorldofCocaCola.com to purchase tickets.