A trademark Atlanta attraction will be admitting guests for free for the first time ever on Sunday.
World of Coca-Cola is celebrating The Coca-Cola Company’s 100th anniversary of becoming a publicly traded company by offering free admission for one day.
On May 8, 1886, the first Coca-Cola was served in Atlanta.
Thirty-three years later, in 1919, the company made its initial public offering.A share purchased from $40 in 1919, along with reinvested dividends, would be worth more than $18 million today. The company said 16% of its shareholders of record live in Georgia.
Guests admitted for free will also receive a commemorative glass Coca-Cola bottle while supplies last.
Visitors at World of Coca-Cola can sample more than 100 worldwide flavors, see the vault where Coca-Cola’s secret recipe is guarded and snap photos with the iconic Coca-Cola Polar Bear.
The company is also marking its 100th anniversary on Monday by ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.