Fall has officially arrived and so has the Woodland Spirits exhibit at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History.
Visitors can enjoy the outdoors while coming face-to-face with dozens of ghostly “visitors” lurking among the trails outside in WildWoods and Fernbank Forest.
It is the third year of the Woodland Spirits exhibit, which runs through Nov. 8. Fernbank officials said there will be new experiences for guests as they wander throughout Fernbank’s outdoor areas.
“Guests will cross paths with spirits who were unable to let go of the physical world and appear in the shadows, up in the trees and waiting in plain sight for their next scare,” a press release from Fernbank said.
The ghostly sculptures were imagined by Fernbank and designed by local Atlanta artist Laura Lewis.
New encounters this year include a stroll through the Monster Garden — where guests will experience their own “Little Shop of Horrors” — along with two other exhibits that are being transformed into Halloween themes.
The Adventure Outpost is now the Haunted Outpost and the Nature Stories are now Harvest Stories, with scarecrows hay bales and pumpkins decorating the area to put you in the mood of the season.
“Woodland Spirits and the new pieces that will be a part of it — Monster Garden, Harvest Stories and Haunted Outpost — are sure to bring the holiday spirit to all of our guests,” said Tyler Thornton, public relations specialist for Fernbank. “You never know when a ghost might cross your path.”
Woodland Spirits is part of the Supernatural Science Fest. Additional events that will put you in the Halloween mood include:
Forest night walks, where sp♦ irits found in the outdoor areas will illuminate in hopes of capturing a scream or two.
♦ Two family Discovery Da♦ ys — Bugs, Bats and Bones Day on Oct. 10 and Creepy Crawlies Day on Oct. 31.
Ghostly Gatherings offers evening access at Fernbank, including Woodland Spirits, as well as special interactive activities, adult beverages and special snacks for purchase. Ghostly Gatherings are offered Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.
Face coverings are required for all visitors. Advanced ticket reservations are required for all visitors, including members and prices are higher if not purchased in advance. For more information, go to FernbankMuseum.org.
