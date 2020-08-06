'Wonder Woman 1984' debuts new teaser

We're getting another glimpse at the upcoming "Wonder Woman 1984."
The latest clip shows actress Kristen Wiig as she transforms from archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva into the villain, Cheetah.
"I don't want to be like anyone. I want to be an apex predator," she's seen saying in the clip.
The film is the sequel to the 2017 "Wonder Woman" movie which starred Gal Gadot. Wonder Woman will face off against Wiig's character, as well as Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) in this next chapter.
This film is directed by Patty Jenkins and also stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen.
"Wonder Woman 1984" is expected to finally hit theaters in October after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.