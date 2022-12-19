Woman arrested after breaking into Robert De Niro's home in New York City, source says

Police in New York City arrested a woman who broke into Robert De Niro's home on December 19, according to a law enforcement source. De Niro is pictured here at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon on April 28 in Las Vegas.

 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Police in New York City arrested a woman who broke into Robert De Niro's home early Monday, according to a law enforcement source.

The woman did not interact with the actor who was on another floor, the source said. The suspect is known to the New York Police Department from previous arrests and is one of the top five burglars in the precinct, the source said.