The holiday season is here and so is Fernbank Museum's special exhibition — Winter Wonterland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World.
The exhibit runs through Jan. 8 of 2021 and features two floors of holiday trees and case displays that recognize various celebrations, events and cultural traditions from around the world. While holidays like Christmas and Hanukkah are represented, so too are regional arts and crafts like traditional Mexican woodcarvings, Peruvian retablos and hand-made straw ornaments, Fernbank officials said.
Fernbank said cultural partners participating in the Winter Wonderland exhibit include more than 30 consulates and community partners. These groups, representing five continents, have joined together to make the museum's signature exhibit possible.
“We’re excited to continue to offer fun and educational holiday experiences as well as opportunities for our guests to appreciate the cultural diversity in Atlanta and across the globe,” said Dr. Bobbi Hohmann, curator of the exhibition and VP of Programming and Collections. “By offering indoor and outdoor discoveries for Winter Wonderland, Fernbank is eager to safely welcome guests to celebrate holidays and traditions around the world with us.”
There are new outdoor experiences this year for the Winter Wonderland exhibit, including themed giant snow globes. The globes are are up to seven-feet-tall have been specially crafted to display several classic winter scenes, including sledding and ice skating, a gingerbread house, a 2021 New Year’s balloon drop and more.
Along with the snow globes, a sock-skating-rink is among the new additions to the special exhibition. Rather than having to slip into a pair of skates, guests will find an opportunity to skate using socks to slide across a waxed surface. The skating rink will be available for free for Fernbank members and will be included with general admission for non-members.
Additional programming includes storytelling and other educational programs, along with a Winter Wonderland scavenger hunt that challenges guests to discover unique ornaments and objects throughout the exhibit.
Night-time opportunities will be offered through Holiday Hangouts each Saturday, Dec. 5, 12 and 19 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. These events will allow guests to enjoy after-hours access to all museum exhibits, including Winter Wonderland and all special, seasonal offerings.
Drinks and snacks, including adult beverages, will be available for separate purchase. Suitable for all ages, Holiday Hangouts are $10 for members and $20 for non-members.
Fernbank is located at 767 Clifton Road NE in Atlanta and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. Fernbank will be closed Christmas Day.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FernbankMuseum.org or call 404.929.6400. All tickets must be reserved online in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.