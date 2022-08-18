For two years, the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the concert business across the country, and the Innovation Amphitheater in Winder was no different. But the venue has roared back to life this summer with perhaps its best season yet.
Operating since 2017, the collaboration between the Barrow County School System and the Barrow County Government has proven to be fruitful this summer as Golden Productions — which has offices in Loganville, Montgomery, Alabama, and Nashville, Tennessee — has hosted more than two dozen shows to the open-air amphitheater located near the intersection of Georgia State Routes 53 and 316 in Winder.
“This year has been very, very busy,” said Shea Irby, operations and marketing administrator and box office manager at Innovation Amphitheater. “In terms of the number of shows, it’s been our busiest season.”
Irby assented that the pandemic of the last two-plus years was a blow to business at the amphitheater — which shares a campus with the Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy, Lanier Technical College and Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology — but the crowds are starting to find their way back.
“It was hard,” said Irby of the pandemic. “The entertainment industry was the last to be permitted to open back up, so that was difficult. It has been hard to get audiences as large as we’ve had before — we’re still rebuilding in some ways.”
Innovation Amphitheater seats about 1,500, but Irby said when bigger artists perform, risers can be brought in to increase capacity to some 3,000. There are also private suites and VIP seating, along with concessions (including beer and wine at selected events).
While the venue has a diverse array of programming that often showcases the talents of local student performers and church groups, the bread and butter of the summer months is pretty well established, said Irby.
“Rock and country are our biggest shows; they are very popular with our clientele,” she said. “But we’ve tried to bring in a lot of variety — adding some pop and some orchestras, and we had a Cher tribute. We want to appeal to different tastes.”
In the immediate future, Innovation Amphitheater will host the Broadway Rock of Ages Band on Aug. 19, country singers Doug Stone and T. Graham Brown on Aug. 20 and the Rocket Man Show: Elton John Tribute on Aug. 26.
The venue has in the past hosted concerts by Corey Smith, Montgomery Gentry and the late Charlie Daniels and has a number of tribute bands, including The Brotherhood (Doobie Brothers), SkynFolk (Lynyrd Skynyrd), Street Fighting Band (Rolling Stones), Chi-Town Transit Authority (Chicago) and Killer Queen (Queen) regularly visiting the area.
“We have some artists that really hit it off and do well that we enjoy working with and who come back time and time again,” said Irby. “And there are several (artists) we’d love to have back again but that’s a matter of making schedules line up.”
Irby said that talent buying is a competitive business, adding that Golden Productions — which she said hosted the Peachtree Corners Festival and a number of local church events — now finds itself competing with other municipalities that have developed venues for artist performances.
“These days, a lot of cities are doing a revamp on their town hall or they’re building an amphitheater, so we’re competing with other towns as well as bigger venues,” she said. “It makes for some interesting days. That’s the nature of the business.”
