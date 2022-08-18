For two years, the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the concert business across the country, and the Innovation Amphitheater in Winder was no different. But the venue has roared back to life this summer with perhaps its best season yet.

Operating since 2017, the collaboration between the Barrow County School System and the Barrow County Government has proven to be fruitful this summer as Golden Productions — which has offices in Loganville, Montgomery, Alabama, and Nashville, Tennessee — has hosted more than two dozen shows to the open-air amphitheater located near the intersection of Georgia State Routes 53 and 316 in Winder.

