Willow Smith speaks out about dad Will's Oscars slap incident

Willow Smith (center) is pictured with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Willow Smith says she was not fazed by the media firestorm that broke out after her father, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards, because she sees her "whole family as being human."

Willow Smith says she was not fazed by the media firestorm that broke out after her father, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards, because she sees her "whole family as being human."

The 21-year-old singer and Emmy nominee broke her silence on the controversial incident in an interview with Billboard published Friday, saying it didn't derail her creativity or "rock me as much as my own internal demons."

