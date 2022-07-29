Will Smith addresses Oscars slap in new video

Will Smith and Chris Rock onstage during the Academy Awards in March. Smith posted a video to his verified Instagram account saying he's "deeply remorseful" about slapping Rock.

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Will Smith is "deeply remorseful" about slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March.

Smith posted a video to his verified Instagram account on Friday that began with the words on screen, "It's been a minute."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.