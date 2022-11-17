For those wondering who would build a giant holiday musical-comedy around Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, the "produced by Will Ferrell" credit provides a helpful clue. "Spirited" tries turning "A Christmas Carol" on its head, and while it's big and boisterous, the movie (hitting theaters before Apple TV+) isn't consistently irreverent enough to feel like much more than a streaming stocking stuffer.

Directed and co-written by Sean Anders ("Daddy's Home") with songs by the "La La Land" team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, "Spirited" certainly has a big, Broadway-tinged feel, while shrewdly surrounding its leads (not primarily known for their song-and-dance moves) with hordes of people accomplished in doing both.