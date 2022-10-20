Illustration_for_WildWoods_AGLOW_Resize.jpg

Inspired by native flora and fauna, Fernbanks multi-sensory experience called WildWoods: AGLOW reveals the wonder of nature through a range of glowing, interactive and panoramic scenes across five distinct zones.

 Photo: Fernbank

As part of its 30th anniversary, Fernbank Museum is offering a new experience called WildWoods: AGLOW.

