Inspired by native flora and fauna, Fernbanks multi-sensory experience called WildWoods: AGLOW reveals the wonder of nature through a range of glowing, interactive and panoramic scenes across five distinct zones.
Inspired by native flora and fauna, this multi-sensory experience reveals the wonder of nature through a range of glowing, interactive and panoramic scenes across five distinct zones.
“We are always exploring exciting ways to engage audiences with science and nature while tickling the imagination through innovative and fun programming,” Fernbank President and CEO Jennifer Grant Warner said. “WildWoods: AGLOW is an exciting experience that will reveal nature’s magnificent wonders through beautiful, artistic and intentional uses of projection that enhance our understanding of the ecosystem that connects us all.”
As guests enter the experience, they first discover oversized seeds glowing with interactive light, signaling the origin of forest growth and inspiring a deeper connection with nature.
Throughout the experience, guests will encounter nocturnal animals, forest projections, and interactive lighting integrated with the surrounding plants and woodland environment. Another zone features larger-than-life incandescent mushrooms that can respond to guest movement with a musical symphony of illuminated communication.
Developed in partnership with Thinkwell, a leading design and production agency creating immersive, content-driven experiences for brands and companies around the world, WildWoods: AGLOW is the third endeavor between the two organizations. It follows the opening of the award-winning children’s exhibit NatureQuest in 2011 and the creation of a series of outdoor exhibits in WildWoods, which expanded Fernbank’s experiences into the outdoors in 2016.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Fernbank once again, this time with creative and technical development driven by our teams in Montréal. The focus on innovation, along with strategic partnership and shared creative vision has allowed this project to flourish,” said Joe Zenas, Thinkwell’s CEO. “Wildwoods: AGLOW highlights the best of nature, immersion and engagement in a unique and beautiful way, and we’re so excited to bring it to the public later this fall.”
“WildWoods: AGLOW” is a limited-run nighttime experience for visitors of all ages and abilities, offered on select evenings from late fall 2022 through early spring 2023.
More details will be announced soon, Fernbanks official said.
