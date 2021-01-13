Wild Leap is introducing Rollin’ Deeper, the reinvention of their original Cinnamon Roll Stout, Rollin’ Deep. Rollin’ Deeper (12.5% ABV) is a sweet and sticky stout made with rich vanilla, chocolate malts and cinnamon for a sweet and creamy flavor.
Rollin’ Deeper hit shelves this week.
“Rollin’ Deeper took our original Cinnamon Roll Stout, Rollin’ Deep, and made it bigger and better!” says Wild Leap’s Chief Brewing Officer, Chris Elliot. “Rollin’ Deeper has a higher ABV, with more cinnamon and vanilla bean — it’s smoother and tastier than ever!”
Wild Leap’s Rollin’ Deeper (12.5%) is available for purchase in four packs and crowlers at the brewery in LaGrange and with retailers throughout Georgia and parts of Alabama this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.