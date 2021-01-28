The company said it's their "most requested to return" beer that they've brewed, and now it's back for a limited time.
Wild Leap's Truck Chaser Creamsicle DIPA (8.1% ABV) is "designed to taste like a creamsicle straight off the ice cream truck." It combines the flavors of a ripe orange, vanilla bean and milk sugar with a big, juicy double IPA.
According to Wild Leap, which is located in LaGrange, the beer has a 93% rating from Beer Connoisseur. Wild Leap is re-releasing it with the same original recipe with a few tweaks to make it even juicier, according to Wild Leap’s Chief Brewing Officer, Chris Elliott.
Truck Chaser Creamsicle is Wild Leap’s first endeavor with ice-cream-inspired beer. Experimental at heart, Truck Chaser Creamsicle is an ode to Elliott, whose background extends beyond brewing. With almost eight years of experience in the ice cream industry, his desire to experiment with ice-cream-flavored beer is no surprise.
“Truck Chaser Creamsicle is hands-down the most requested beer we make, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring it back with an even juicer hop line up,” Elliott said. “The appreciation for Creamsicle led to the creation of the Truck Chaser Series, an entire series of ice-cream inspired beer. It’s one of our favorites to create — we always have a ton of fun with the process.”
Since releasing Truck Chaser Creamsicle, the Truck Chaser Series has grown. Previous releases including Truck Chaser Lemon Ice (8.1%), a lemon Italian ice inspired beer, and Truck Chaser Strawberry Eclair (8.1%), a combination of sweet strawberries and vanilla for a juicy, strawberry eclair flavored beer.
Truck Chaser Creamsicle DIPA (8.1%) is currently available for purchase at the brewery and with retailers throughout Georgia and parts of Alabama.
