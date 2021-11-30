It's that time of the year when desserts are front and center — a savory treat during the holidays. Many will eat cake and pie and cookies, but Wicked Weed Brewing is providing the chance to have that same guilty pleasure in liquid form.
The Asheville, N.C., brewery is again offering its Guilty Pleasures Dessert Stouts during the holidays featuring S'mores, German Chocolate Cake, Expresso Cheesecake and Milk and Cookies flavors. The stouts clock in between 11.6 and 12.2% ABV — a powerful and tasty treat.
"It's one of the more decadent things we do," Wicked Weed brewmaster Joe Pawelek said.
"It's very labor intensive," but that's part of the fun for him and the rest of the team, Pawelek said.
The Guilty Pleasure beers that are out now got their start back in 2019 as the stout was aged in 120-pound American white oak barrels, the brewmaster said. Pawelek said the process includes rolling and pressing the barrels, leaving "a little left behind."
"That's where the fun begins," he said.
From there, Pawelek and his team work with beer to create the Guilty Pleasures.
"You get a lot of nuance from the bourbon itself," he said, but he and his team divide the stout into two different stocks, manipulating and blending it down to the target ABV.
The work leads to the decadent stouts, which Pawelek said he takes pride in down to the labels and packaging.
"You eat with your eyes," Pawelek said. "I want someone to look at the label and see if it matches (what's) inside.
"The collaborative nature in making this is 100 percent why we like working at Wicked Weed."
This year's four-pack features dessert flavors familiar to all. So which is Pawelek's favorite?
"I like all of my children equally," he said with a laugh. "But S'mores would be my No. 1 draft choice. S'mores hits it for me. It's the most noticeable and approachable. When you open the can it smells like (being at) a campfire."
