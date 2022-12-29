Adam Driver and writer-director Noah Baumbach follow their collaboration on the dour "Marriage Story" with a considerably quirkier Netflix movie in "White Noise," a faithful adaptation of Don DeLillo's 1985 novel that loses a great deal in translation. Baumbach's pandemic-inspired undertones resonate on that level, but it's played in such stilted fashion as to make "White Noise" pretty easy to tune out.

There's a personal quality to the film, which includes casting Baumbach's partner, Greta Gerwig, who has been busily making her own mark as a director, including the upcoming "Barbie." In a way, her off-kilter performance encapsulates both the David Lynch-ian aspect that Baumbach was seeking to achieve and how it misfires, feeling precious in a way that makes it difficult to buy into much of what's on screen.